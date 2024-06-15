By Jared Samuelson

Kate Walsh joins the podcast to discuss her new book, China’s Blue Economy: Evolution and Geostrategic Implications. Kate is an associate professor of national security affairs at the U.S. Naval War College where she has taught policy analysis since 2006.

Download Sea Control 528 – China’s Blue Economy with Kate Walsh

Links

1. China’s Blue Economy: Evolution and Geostrategic Implications, by Kathleen A. Walsh, CRC Press, 2024. Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jim Jarvie.