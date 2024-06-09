By Walker Mills

The program is joined by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez, an analyst and researcher of Latin American security. The discussion covers some of his recent writing and maritime security in Latin America.

Alejandro has been featured in a wide range of publications including Jane’s, Breaking Defense, and Shepherd Media. Sanchez writes the CIMSEC column “Southern Tide” focused on maritime security in the Caribbean and Latin America, and he is the president and founder of Second Floor Strategies. He is a non-resident senior associate at the Americas Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Download Sea Control 526 – Maritime Security in Latin America Wilder Alejandro Sanchez (Part 2)

Links

1. CIMSEC author page of Wilder Alejandro Sanchez.

2. Second Floor Strategies.

3. “Hospital Ships: A Vital Asset for SOUTHCOM and South American Navies,” by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez, CIMSEC, January 24, 2023.

4. “TIAR 21: Maritime Security, the TIAR, and IUU Fishing in the Western Hemisphere,” by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez, CIMSEC, October 16, 2020.

5. Twitter: @W_Alex_Sanchez.

Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Andrew Frame.