By Jared Samuelson

In Part Two of this two-part episode, American journalist Abraham Rabinovich recounts the story of the Israeli Navy’s first squadron of missile boats, as well as the first missile battles at sea.

Abraham is a historian and journalist who has published several books on recent Israeli history. As a reporter, his work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, the International Herald Tribune, The New Republic, and The Christian Science Monitor.

Download Sea Control 524 – The Boats of Cherbourg with Abraham Rabinovich (Part 2)

Links

1. The Boats of Cherbourg: The Navy That Stole Its Own Boats and Revolutionized Naval Warfare, by Abraham Rabinovich, Primary Publishing, April 24, 2013.

2. Abraham Rabinovich’s website.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Andrew Frame.