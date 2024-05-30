Podcast

Sea Control 523 – The Boats of Cherbourg with Abraham Rabinovich (Part 1)

Leave a comment

By Jared Samuelson

American journalist Abraham Rabinovich recounts the story of the Israeli Navy’s first squadron of missile boats, as well as the first missile battles at sea.

Abraham is a historian and journalist who has published several books on recent Israeli history. As a reporter, his work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, the International Herald Tribune, The New Republic, and The Christian Science Monitor.

Download Sea Control 523 – The Boats of Cherbourg with Abraham Rabinovich (Part 1)

Links

1. The Boats of Cherbourg: The Navy That Stole Its Own Boats and Revolutionized Naval Warfare, by Abraham Rabinovich, Primary Publishing, April 24, 2013.   

2. Abraham Rabinovich’s website

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Andrew Frame.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.