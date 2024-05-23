By Jared Samuelson

Tom Sharpe joins the program to discuss his time as Captain of HMS Endurance, when the ship suffered catastrophic flooding and was nearly lost in Antarctic waters.

Tom is a freelance communications consultant specializing in managing reputations and capacity building for complex and often contested organizations. Prior to this he spent 27 years in the Royal Navy, 20 of which were at sea. He commanded four different warships, including a Type 23 Frigate and the Ice Patrol Vessel, HMS Endurance.

Download Sea Control 521 – Catastrophe in the Antarctic with Tom Sharpe (Part 1)

Links

1. “Mayday in Magellan; Leadership Lessons on Flooded HMS Endurance,” by Tom Sharpe, Wavell Room, December 16, 2018.

2. “Sea Control 440 – The Wager with David Grann,” CIMSEC, June 29, 2023.

