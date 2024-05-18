Sea Control 520 – Witness to Neptune’s Inferno with Dr. David Winkler

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. David Winkler joins the program to discuss the Pacific War diary of Lieutenant Commander Lloyd Mustin. David is a retired Navy commander who served as staff historian at the Naval Historical Foundation, taught at the US Naval Academy and Naval War College, and held the Charles Lindbergh Chair of Aerospace History at the Smithsonian.

Links

1. Witness to Neptune’s Inferno: The Pacific War Diary of Lieutenant Commander Lloyd M. Mustin, USS Atlanta (CL 51), by David F. Winkler, Casemate, 2024.

