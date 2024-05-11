By Jared Samuelson

CDR Ryan Mewett, PhD takes a short break from schooling Midshipmen to teach us about the Royal Navy’s role in Caribbean contraband trade. Ryan is a Permanent Military Professor at the U.S. Naval Academy specializing in the history of early modern Britain and the British Atlantic.

Download Sea Control 518 – The Royal Navy and Caribbean Contraband Trade with CDR Ryan Mewett, PhD

Links

1. “It is ticklish meddling with the navy”: The British navy and Caribbean contraband trade, c. 1713–1750, by Ryan Mewett, International Journal of Maritime History, December 10, 2023.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Johann Porisch.