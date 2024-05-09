By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Christian Bueger and Dr. Tim Edmunds join the program to discuss co-authors of the forthcoming book, Understanding Maritime Security. Christian is a professor of International Relations at the University of Copenhagen and the Director of SafeSeas, the network for maritime security research. Tim is a professor of International Security at the University of Bristol.

Download Sea Control 517 – Understanding Maritime Security with Dr. Christian Bueger and Dr. Tim Edmunds

Links

1. Understanding Maritime Security, by Christian Bueger and Timothy Edmunds, Oxford University Press, May 31, 2024.

2. Sea Control 196 – Blue Crime with Professor Christian Bueger, CIMSEC, August 23, 2020.

3. Sea Control 251 – Undersea, Out of Mind with Dr. Christian Bueger and Dr. Tobias Liebetrau, CIMSEC, May 20, 2021.

4. Sea Control 344 – The Western Indian Ocean’s Militarization Dilemma, CIMSEC, May 12, 2022.

5. Sea Control 225 – IUU Fishing and the Evolution of Sea Shepherd with Dr. Claude Berube, CIMSEC, January 31, 2021.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jonathan Selling.