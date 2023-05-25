By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Gregg Andrews joins the program to discuss his book, Shantyboats and Roustabouts, the River Poor of St. Louis, 1875-1930. Gregg is a Distinguished Professor Emeritus of History at Texas State University.

Download Sea Control 432 – Shantyboats and Roustabouts with Dr. Gregg Andrews

Links

1. Shantyboats and Roustabouts – The River Poor of St. Louis, 1875-1930, Gregg Andrews, LSU Press, 2022.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Joshua Groover.