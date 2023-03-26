Podcast

Sea Control 422 – Artificial Intelligence in Naval Operations with Tuneer Mukherjee

By Jared Samuelson

Tuneer Mukherjee joins Sea Control to discuss artificial intelligence in naval warfare. Mukherjee highlights the speed of development versus the speed of regulation and the ability to program AI to follow current international law.

Links

1. Securing the maritime commons: The role of artificial intelligence in naval operation,  Tuneer Mukherjee, Observer Research Foundation, July 16, 2018.
2. Tuneer Mukherjee Twitter Feed.
3. “Ethical Robots in Warfare,” Ronald C. Arkin, IEEE Technology and Society Magazine, March 16, 2009.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Nathan Miller.

