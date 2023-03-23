By Jared Samuelson

Author Julia Jones joins us to discuss her book on British yachtsmen volunteers of World War II, Uncommon Courage – The Yachtsmen Volunteers of World War II. Julia is an English writer, editor, and classic yacht owner whose father served in the Royal Naval Volunteer Supplementary Reserve. She is a Literary Contributor for Yachting Monthly magazine.

Download Sea Control 421 – Uncommon Courage: Yachtsmen Volunteers of WWII with Julia Jones

Links

1. Uncommon Courage – The Yachtsmen Volunteers of World War II, by Julia Jones, Bloomsbury, 2022. Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Brandon Costello.