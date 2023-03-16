Sea Control 420 – Building an Ancient Naval Ram with Stephen DeCasien

By Ed Salo

Stephen DeCasien, a Ph.D. candidate at Texas A&M University studying Nautical Archaeology, discusses his team’s effort to build a naval ram based on ancient techniques. The ram DeCasien and his team produced is the first of its type built in 1,500 years.

Links

1. The Center for Maritime Archaeology and Conservation (CMAC), Texas A&M University.

2. “How a Grad Student Resurrected an Ancient Naval Weapon Not Seen in 1,500 Years,” Kyle Mizokami, Popular Mechanics, January 31, 2023.

3. Stephen DeCasien Website.

4. Stephen DeCasien Twitter.

Ed Salo is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by David Suchyta.