Sea Control 419 – Commanding a Piece of American History with CDR Billie Farrell

In Sea Control’s first in-person interview, the commanding officer and first woman to command USS Constitution, CDR Billie Farrell, joins us to discuss what it is like to command a piece of American history.

Links

1. USS Constitution Museum.

2. USS Constitution U.S. Navy Website.

3. “Conning the Constitution,” Chris Peters, CIMSEC, September 3, 2012.

4. “Sea Control 153: USS Constitution with Angry Staff Officer and Dr. Claude Berube,” Jared Samuelson, CIMSEC, January 20, 2020.

5. A Call to the Sea: Captain Charles Stewart of the USS Constitution, Claude Berube and John Rodgaard, Potomac Books, 2006.

