By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Olga Chiriac joins the program to discuss her article for CIMSEC entitled “The 2022 Maritime Doctrine of the Russian Federation: Mobilization, Maritime Law & Socio-Economic Warfare.” Dr. Olga R. Chiriac is a Black Sea State Department Title VIII research fellow for the Middle East Institute in Washington, DC and an associated researcher at the Center for Strategic Studies in Bucharest, Romania.

Download Sea Control 418 – Russia’s 2022 Maritime Doctrine with Dr. Olga Chiriac



Links

1. “The 2022 Maritime Doctrine of the Russian Federation: Mobilization, Maritime Law and Socio-Economic Warfare,” Dr. Olga R. Chiriac, CIMSEC, November 28, 2022.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Alexia Bouallagui.