Sea Control 417 – The Nigerian and Biafran Navies in the Nigerian Civil War with Dr. Lawrence Okechukwu Udeagbala

By Jared Samuelson
Dr. Lawrence Okechukwu Udeagbala joins the program to discuss the composition and performance of the Nigerian and Biafran navies during the 1967-1970 Nigerian Civil War. Dr. Udeagbala is a Research Fellow in the Centre for Critical Thinking, Teaching and Learning and a Lecturer in the Department of History and War Studies, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.
1. “African Navies: Historical and Contemporary Perspectives,” edited by Timothy Stapleton, Taylor & Francis, November 2022.
Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.
This episode was edited and produced by Jim Jarvie.