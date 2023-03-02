By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Lawrence Okechukwu Udeagbala joins the program to discuss the composition and performance of the Nigerian and Biafran navies during the 1967-1970 Nigerian Civil War. Dr. Udeagbala is a Research Fellow in the Centre for Critical Thinking, Teaching and Learning and a Lecturer in the Department of History and War Studies, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna.

Download Sea Control 417 – The Nigerian and Biafran Navies in the Nigerian Civil War with Dr. Lawrence Okechukwu Udeagbala

Links

1. “African Navies: Historical and Contemporary Perspectives,” edited by Timothy Stapleton, Taylor & Francis, November 2022. Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jim Jarvie.