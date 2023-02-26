By Ed Salo

Blake Herzinger joins the program to discuss his recent article for Proceedings about embarking academics on naval vessels. Blake is a Pacific Forum non-resident WSD-Handa fellow and a U.S. Navy Reserve officer. He has spent 13 years in service with the U.S. Navy as an intelligence officer, with experience across the Indo-Pacific and Middle East.

Download Sea Control 416 – “The Navy Should Take More Academics to Sea” with Blake Herzinger

Links

1. “The Navy Should Take More Academics to Sea,” Blake Herzinger, Proceedings, January 2023.

2. “A Sea Ride With Australia’s Indo-Pacific Endeavour,” Bec Strating, Lowy Institute, June 2019.

3. “Australian Pilots Hit With Lasers During Indo-Pacific Exercise“, Euam Graham, The Strategist, May 2019.

4. “Sea Control 361 – Carrier Killers with Gerry Doyle and Blake Herzinger,” by Jared Samuelson, CIMSEC, July 10, 2022.

5. “Sea Control 391 – Indo-Pacific Maritime Hour with Blake Herzinger & Jimmy Drennan,” CIMSEC, November 19, 2022.

6. Blake Herzinger American Enterprise Institute Profile.

Dr. Ed Salo is a Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Nathan Miller.