Sea Control 413 – Antarctica: A History in 100 Objects with Dr. Daniella McCahey and Dr. Jean de Pomereu

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Daniella McCahey and Dr. Jean de Pomereu join the program to discuss their book, Antarctica: A History in 100 Objects, and some of their favorite items from the collection of objects chosen to represent the Antarctic.

Dr. McCahey is an Assistant Professor in Modern British History at Texas Tech University. Her research broadly covers the history of Antarctica. Dr. de Pomereu is a Marie Skłodowska-Curie Research Fellow at the Scott Polar Research Institute, University of Cambridge. His research focuses on two separate but interconnected themes. One is the scientific and political history of the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets. The other is the visual and material culture of Antarctica, including photography, drawing, painting, scientific images and objects.

1. Antarctica: A History in 100 Objects by Jean de Pomereu and Daniella McCahey, Conway, 2022.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Joshua Groover.