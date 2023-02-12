By Jared Samuelson

Rear Admiral Sascha Rachwitz and Commander Mark Baumert of the German Navy join the program to discuss their recent Proceedings article “NATO Navies Must Get the Balance Right.” They argue for a reexamination of force structure to account for the most probable threats and the most demanding threats.

Download Sea Control – 412 “NATO’s Navies Must Get the Balance Right” with Sascha Rachwitz and Mark Baumert

Links

1. “NATO Navies Must Get the Balance Right,” by Captain Sascha Rachwitz, German Navy and Commander Mark Baumert, German Navy, Proceedings, December 2022.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Nathan Miller.