Sea Control 411 – The Seafarers’ Wages Bill with Dr. Zoumpoulia Amaxilati

Dr. Zoumpoulia Amaxilati joins us to discuss the Seafarers’ Wages Bill and its potential impact on the maritime industry. Dr. Amaxilati is a lecturer in shipping and trade law at the Institute of International Shipping and Trade Law at Swansea University where she teaches Admiralty law, Charterparties: law and practice, carriage of goods by sea, land, and air, and Tort law.

Links

1. “Seafarers’ Wages Bill: Are Good Intentions Enough?” by Dr. Zoumpoulia Amaxilati, The Institute of International Shipping and Trade Law (IISTL) Blog, December 7, 2022.

