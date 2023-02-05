Sea Control 410 – “Mutiny and Ice,” The SS Ohio with David Reamer

By Anna McNiel

David Reamer joins Sea Control to discuss his Anchorage Daily News article, “Mutiny and Ice: The 1908 Journey of the S.S. Ohio from Seattle to Nome.” Mr. Reamer is a historian who writes about the city of Anchorage, Alaska. His peer-reviewed articles include topics as diverse as baseball, housing discrimination, Alaska Jewish history, and the English gin craze. You can follow Reamer’s Twitter handle, @ANC_Historian, for daily Alaskan history posts.

1. “Mutiny and Ice: The 1908 Journey of the S. S. Ohio from Seattle to Nome,” by David Reamer, Anchorage Daily News, December 18, 2022.

