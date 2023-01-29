By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Joshua Tallis joins the program to discuss the evolution of NATO’s maritime command and control and the future for the Standing Naval Force. Dr. Tallis is a naval analyst at the Center for Naval Analyses, where he is a senior research scientist in the Operations Evaluation Group. He has embedded as an analyst with Carrier Strike Group Eight and most recently with U.S. Sixth Fleet.

Download Sea Control 408- NATO’s Maritime Future with Joshua Tallis

Links

1. “NATO’s Maritime Vigilance: Optimizing the Standing Naval Force for the Future,” by Dr. Joshua Tallis, War on the Rocks, December 15, 2022.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Nathan Miller.