Sea Control 408 – NATO’s Maritime Future with Joshua Tallis

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Joshua Tallis joins the program to discuss the evolution of NATO’s maritime command and control and the future for the Standing Naval Force. Dr. Tallis is a naval analyst at the Center for Naval Analyses, where he is a senior research scientist in the Operations Evaluation Group. He has embedded as an analyst with Carrier Strike Group Eight and most recently with U.S. Sixth Fleet.

Links

1. “NATO’s Maritime Vigilance: Optimizing the Standing Naval Force for the Future,” by Dr. Joshua Tallis, War on the Rocks, December 15, 2022.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Nathan Miller.

