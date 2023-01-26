By Jared Samuelson

Brent Sadler joins the program to discuss lessons learned from the naval war in Ukraine and what the U.S. can apply to a potential fight with China. Brent Sadler is a retired Navy captain and senior research fellow for naval warfare and advanced technology in the Center for National Defense at the Heritage Foundation.

Sea Control 407 – Applying Lessons from Ukraine’s Naval War with Brent Sadler

Links

1. “Applying Lessons of the Naval War in Ukraine for a Potential War with China,” by Brent Sadler, The Heritage Foundation, January 5, 2023.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jonathan Selling.