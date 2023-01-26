Podcast

Sea Control 407 – Applying Lessons from Ukraine’s Naval War with Brent Sadler

By Jared Samuelson

Brent Sadler joins the program to discuss lessons learned from the naval war in Ukraine and what the U.S. can apply to a potential fight with China. Brent Sadler is a retired Navy captain and senior research fellow for naval warfare and advanced technology in the Center for National Defense at the Heritage Foundation. 

Links

1. “Applying Lessons of the Naval War in Ukraine for a Potential War with China,” by Brent Sadler, The Heritage Foundation, January 5, 2023. 

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jonathan Selling.

