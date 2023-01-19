Sea Control 405 – The Sea Corporation with Dr. Robert Anderson

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Robert Anderson joins the program to discuss his paper, “The Sea Corporation,” on maritime organizational law. Dr. Anderson is a Professor of Law at the Pepperdine University School of Law.

Links

1. “The Sea Corporation,” by Robert Anderson, SSRN, August 8, 2022.

2. Sea Control 380 – Underwriters of the United States with Dr. Hannah Farber, CIMSEC, September 15, 2022.

