By Ed Salo

Robert Haddick joins Sea Control to discuss his book Fire on the Water: China, America, and the future of the Pacific. The second edition of the book has recently been published by the Naval Institute Press.

Robert Haddick is a visiting senior fellow at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, Air Force Association. He is a former U.S. Marine Corps officer with experience in East Asia and Africa. Haddick was a contractor for U.S. Special Operations Command and performed research for the Pentagon’s Office of Net Assessment. He was a national security columnist at Foreign Policy Magazine and has delivered lectures on strategy across the U.S. government.

Download Sea Control- 404 An Updated Perspective on China with Robert Haddick

Links

1. “Fire on the Water: China, America and the Future of the Pacific, 2nd Edition,” by Robert Haddick, U.S. Naval Institute Press, 2022.

2 “Which ships will be combatants in the Taiwan Strait?” by Robert Haddick, Lawfire, October 7, 2022.

3. “Sea Control 401 – Defeat China’s Navy, Defeat China’s War Plan with Robert Haddick,” by Jared Samuelson, CIMSEC, January 5, 2023.

4. “Defeat China’s Navy, Defeat China’s War Plan,” by Robert Haddick, War on the Rocks, September 21, 2022.

5. Robert Haddick biography.

Ed Salo is a Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by William McQuiston.