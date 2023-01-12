Sea Control 403 – Cats in the Navy with Scot Christenson

By Jared Samuelson

Author Scot Christenson joins the program to discuss his book, Cats in the Navy, about these trusted companions who sailed the seas with navies around the globe. Scot is the director of communications for the U.S. Naval Institute.

Links

1. Cats in the Navy by Scot Christenson, U.S. Naval Institute Press, 2022.

2. “Cats in the Sea Services,” by Scot Christenson, Naval History Magazine, Vol 35, Number 1, February 2021.

