Sea Control 402- How Fall 1949 Shaped the Cold War with Dr. John Curatola

By Ed Salo

Dr. John Curatola, the Military Historian at the Jenny Craig Institute for the Study of War and Democracy, discusses his book Autumn of Our Discontent: Fall 1949 and the Crises in American National Security. Dr. Curatola examines the events of the Fall of 1949, that changed the American view of National Security and shaped how the U.S. military operated during the Cold War.

Download Sea Control 402- How Fall 1949 Shaped the Cold War

Links

1. Autumn of Our Discontent: Fall 1949 and the Crises in American National Security, by John M. Curatola, U.S. Naval Institute Press, 2022.

2. “US Atomic War Plans, 1945-1950,” with John Curatola, CSPAN, May 3, 2016.

3. “The True Origins of the Cold War,” with John Curatola, From Balloons to Drones, September 3, 2022.

4. John Curatola biography page at the National World War II Museum.

Ed Salo is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jonathan Selling.