By Jared Samuelson

250 episodes since the revival of the Sea Control podcast and we are still going strong! Dr. Arron Honniball and Aristyo Darmawan join us to discuss UNCLOS Article 51, military training as “other legitimate activities.”

Dr. Arron Honniball is a Senior Research Fellow at the Max Planck Foundation for International Peace and the Rule of Law. Aristyo Darmawan is a lecturer in International Law at Universitas Indonesia. His research focuses on the Law of the Sea and maritime security in southeast Asia.

Download Sea Control 400 – UNCLOS Article 51 at 40 with Dr. Arron Honniball and Aristyo Darmawan



Links

1. “Article 51 of UNCLOS at 40: Military Training as Other Legitimate Activities?” by Arron Honniball and Aristyo Darmawan, Asia-Pacific Journal of Ocean Law and Policy, December 16, 2022.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Alexia Bouallagui.