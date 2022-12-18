Sea Control 398 – Transnational Development of Icebreakers with Dr. Aaro Sahari and Dr. Saara Matala

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Aaro Sahari and Dr. Saara Matala join the program to discuss the transnational development of icebreakers. Dr. Sahari is a postdoctoral researcher in history at the University of Helsinki and the vice-chair of the Finnish Association for Maritime History. Dr. Matala is an historian of technology and business, with specialist interests in Arctic shipbuilding and East–West technology transfer.

1. “Of a titan, winds and power: Transnational development of the icebreaker, 1890-1954,” by Aaro Sahri and Saara Matala, International Journal of Maritime History, Dec. 9, 2021.

