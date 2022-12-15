Sea Control 397 – Judicial Responses to the Silences of UNCLOS with Chiara Pavesi

By Jared Samuelson

Chiara Pavesi joins the podcast to discuss her contribution to the Associazione di Consulenza in Diritto del Mare’s (ASCOMARE) 2021 Yearbook on the Law of the Sea. Chiara is a Project Coordinator and Research Assistant for ASCOMARE.

1. “Protecting Non-State Actors’ Interests at Sea: Judicial Responses to the Silence of UNCLOS,” by Marianthi Pappa and Chiara Pavesi, ASCOMARE Yearbook on the Law of the Sea, Volume 1, pg. 95-128, Luglio Editore, 2022.

