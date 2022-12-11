Sea Control 396- Russian Naval Dominance in the Black Sea with Dr. Daniel Fiott

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Daniel Fiott joins the program to discuss Russian naval dominance in the Black Sea, how the war on land can impact Russian naval strategy, and Ukraine’s response to Russian sea control.

Dr. Fiott is a non-resident fellow at the Real Elcano Institute, an assistant professor at the Free University of Brussels, and heads the Centre for Security, Diplomacy, and Strategy at the Brussels School of Governance.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Nathan Miller.