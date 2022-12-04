Sea Control 394 – Powering EABO with Walker Mills and Erik Limpaecher

By Jared Samuelson

Walker Mills and Erik Limpaecher join the program to discuss expeditionary energy in support of Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations.

Links

1. “Powering EABO – Aluminum fuel for the future fight,” by Walker D. Mills, Jacob Clayton, and Erik R. Limpaecher, Marine Corps Gazette, August 2022.

2. “Need Fuel? Marines Should Make Moonshine Hydrogen,” by Walker Mills and Erik Limpaecher, Proceedings, November 2021.

3. “The Promise of Hydrogen: An Alternative Fuel at the Intersection of Climate Policy and Lethality,” by Walker Mills and Erik Limpaecher, Modern War Institute, December 27, 2021.

4. “Cocaine Logistics for the Marine Corps,” by Walker Mills, Dylan Phillips-Levine, and Collin Fox, War on the Rocks, July 22, 2020.

5. Sea Control 303 – The Case for Seaplanes with David Alman, by Walker Mills, CIMSEC, December 19, 2021.

6. “Climate Action 2030,” Department of the Navy.

7. Sea Control 220 – On Contested Shores with B.A. Friedman & Timothy Heck, by Walker Mills, CIMSEC, January 3, 2021.

8. “Secure Alternate Fuel Environment (SAFE) Concept – Fuel for Contested Logistics in an Era of Climate Change Adaptation,” Defense Energy Seminar, Naval Postgraduate School, December 7, 2021.

9. Making Hydrogen Fuel Anywhere: ONR Tests Prototype to Power Marines in Expeditionary Environments, Office of Naval Research, February 14, 2022)

