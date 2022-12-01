Sea Control 393 – Beyond the CWC Concept with CAPT Bill Shafley

By Jared Samuelson

CAPT Bill Shafley rejoins the podcast to discuss the Carrier Battle Groups of the Cold War, how the modern Carrier Strike Group evolved, and how the DESRON staffing construct may need to change.

Links

1. “A New Desron Staff – Beyond the Composite Warfare Commander Concept,” by CAPT Bill Shafley, CIMSEC, Aug 18, 2022.

2. “A New Carrier Strike Group Staff for Warfighting and Warfighters,” by CAPT Bill Shafley, CIMSEC, February 24, 2020.

3. “Put the Commander Back in Commander’s Intent,” by CAPT Bill Shafley, CIMSEC, May 13, 2020.

4. “Sea Control 154: New Forms of Naval Operational Planning,” with CAPT Bill Shafley and Jared Samuelson, CIMSEC, January 27, 2020.

5. “New Forms of Naval Operational Planning for Earning Command of the Seas,” by CAPT Bill Shafley, CIMSEC, September 10, 2018.



Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jonathan Selling.