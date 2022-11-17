Sea Control 391 – Indo-Pacific Maritime Hour with Blake Herzinger & Jimmy Drennan

In CIMSEC’s first podcast collaboration with the Yokosuka Council on Asia-Pacific Studies, we are airing the YCAPS Indo-Pacific Maritime Hour discussion, “Why the United States Needs a Real Maritime Strategy,” moderated by friend of the program John Bradford and featuring Jimmy Drennan and Blake Herzinger.

Download Sea Control 391 – Indo-Pacific Maritime Hour with Blake Herzinger and Jimmy Drennan

