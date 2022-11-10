By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Camille Goodman joins the podcast to discuss her book Coastal State Jurisdiction over Living Resources in the Exclusive Economic Zone, and fisheries, enforcement, UNCLOS, and more.

Dr. Goodman is a Senior Lecturer and Head of Postgraduate Studies at the Australian National Centre for Ocean Resources and Security at the University of Wollongong, with a background in public policy and significant experience as a legal adviser to government. She is also a Visiting Fellow at the Australian National University College of Law.

Download Sea Control 390 – Coastal State Jurisdiction Over Living Resources with Dr. Camille Goodman

Links

1. “Coastal State Jurisdiction over Living Resources in the Exclusive Economic Zone,” by Camille Goodman, Oxford University Press, February 15, 2022.

2. “Sea Control 212 – China’s Galapagos Fishing Fleet with Dr. Tabitha Mallory and Dr. Ian Ralby,” by Jared Samuelson, CIMSEC, November 22, 2020.

3. “Sea Control 356 – Global Fish Transshipment Network with Dr. Gohar Petrossian,” by Jared Samuelson, CIMSEC, June 23, 2022.

4. “Sea Control 368 – Gina Fiore on the Quad’s New MDA Initiative,” by Jared Samuelson, CIMSEC, August 4, 2022.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Marie Williams.