Sea Control 389 – Reagan’s War Stories with Benjamin Griffin

Major Ben Griffin, Chief of the Military History Division at the USMA, joins the program to discuss his new book, Reagan’s War Stories: A Cold War Presidency. Dr. Griffin examines the popular fiction that Reagan consumed during his life, and how that influenced his worldview. Griffin argues that the novels of Tom Clancy, Louis L’Amour, and science fiction influenced Reagan’s views of 1980s geopolitics. Dr. Griffin also contends that Reagan used stories as a way to present his political viewpoints to the American public and the world.

