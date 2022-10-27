Sea Control 388 – The Case for More Basing in Greece & Cyprus with Dr. Aaron Stein

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Aaron Stein joins Sea Control to discuss his War on the Rocks article calling for expanded basing options in Greece and Cyprus. Aaron Stein is the chief content officer at Metamorphic Media. He is also the author of The US War against ISIS: How America and its Allies Defeated the Caliphate.

Download Sea Control 388 – The Case for More Basing in Greece and Cyprus with Dr. Aaron Stein

Links

1. “At the Seam of Three Regions: The Case for More Basing and Access in Greece and Cyprus,” by Aaron Stein, War on the Rocks, July 29, 2022.

2. “Sea Control 199 – The Eastern Mediterranean Question with Dr. Ioannis N. Grigoriadis and Dr. Jan Asmussen,” by Jared Samuelson, CIMSEC, September 12, 2020.

3. Sea Control 226 – Phase Line Attila with Dr. Ed Erickson & Dr. Mesut Uyar, by Jared Samuelson, CIMSEC, February 14, 2021.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jim Jarvie.