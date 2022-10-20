Sea Control 387 – The Untold Story of the Battle Off Samar

By Jared Samuelson
RADM Tom Andrews (ret.) joins Sea Control to discuss naval aviation’s role in the Battle off Samar.
Links
- “The Battle of Leyte Gulf: The Untold Story (Part I),” RADM (Ret) Tom Andrews, Naval Order of the United States, June 8, 2020.
- “The Battle of Leyte Gulf: The Untold Story (Part II),” RADM (Ret) Tom Andrews, Naval Order of the United States, July 13, 2020.
- The Last Stand of the Tin Can Sailors: The Extraordinary World War II Story of the US Navy’s Finest Hour, by James Hornfischer, Bantam, 2005.
- The Defenders of Taffy 3: Analysis and Retelling of the Battle of Leyte Gulf, by Byron Como, Independently Published, 2019.
- Naval Order of the United States.
- Treasure Island Museum.
Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.
This episode was edited and produced by Alexia Bouallagui.