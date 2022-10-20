Podcast

Sea Control 387 – The Untold Story of the Battle Off Samar

By Jared Samuelson

RADM Tom Andrews (ret.) joins Sea Control to discuss naval aviation’s role in the Battle off Samar.

Download Sea Control 387 – The Untold Story of the Battle Off Samar

Links

  1. “The Battle of Leyte Gulf: The Untold Story (Part I),” RADM (Ret) Tom Andrews, Naval Order of the United States, June 8, 2020. 
  2. “The Battle of Leyte Gulf: The Untold Story (Part II),” RADM (Ret) Tom Andrews, Naval Order of the United States, July 13, 2020. 
  3. The Last Stand of the Tin Can Sailors: The Extraordinary World War II Story of the US Navy’s Finest Hour, by James Hornfischer, Bantam, 2005.
  4. The Defenders of Taffy 3: Analysis and Retelling of the Battle of Leyte Gulf, by Byron Como, Independently Published, 2019.
  5. Naval Order of the United States.
  6. Treasure Island Museum.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Alexia Bouallagui.

