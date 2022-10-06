By Anna McNeil

Sea Control is joined by CDR Chris Landis, USN to discuss his article, “Develop Separate Navy Cyber and Signal Warfare Communities.”

CDR Landis has been recognized for his sustained superior performance in C4I/IT as one of the 2021 AFCEA Copernicus award winners, and has experience in defensive cyber operations. He is currently a Computer Science PhD candidate at the Naval Postgraduate School.

Download Sea Control 385 – Navy Cyber Workforce with Chris Landis

Links

1. “Develop Separate Navy Cyber and Signal Warfare Communities,” by Chris Landis, Proceedings, July 2022.

2. “The Air Force Isn’t Doing Information Technology Right,” by Don Lewis, War on the Rocks, December 20, 2021.

3. “Navy Cryptologic Warfare Officers Cannot Do Cyber,” by Derek S. Bernsen, Proceedings, January 2022.

4. “Cybersecurity Readiness Review,” directed by Secretary of the Navy, 2019.

Anna McNeil is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Nathan Miller.