By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Kristian Åtland joins Sea Control to discuss how Russia has used Notices to Air Missions (NOTAMs) as a messaging device in the waters near Norway.

Dr. Åtland is a Senior Research Fellow with the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI), located at Kjeller, Norway. He holds a PhD in political science from the University of Tromsø and a MA degree in Russian studies from the University of Oslo.

Sea Control 382 – Russian NOTAM Use Near Norway with Dr. Kristian Åtland

Links

1. “Military Muscle-Flexing as Interstate Communication: Russian NOTAM Warnings off the Coast of Norway, 2015-2021,” by Kristian Åtland, Thomas Nilsen, and Torbjørn Pedersen, Scandinavian Journal of Military Studies, June 14, 2022.

2. Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI)

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by David Suchyta.