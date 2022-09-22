By Jared Samuelson

Eric Hovey, fresh off a tour at Naval Sea Systems Command, joins the podcast to discuss his recent article on the U.S. amphibious shipbuilding ecosystem.

Eric Hovey is a Marine Corps Intelligence Officer and Defense Acquisition Corps Member. He previously served as Marine Liaison to the Amphibious Assault and Connectors Program Office (PMS 317) within Naval Sea Systems Command and is currently a student at the Joint Military Attaché School in Washington, DC.

Sea Control 381 – How to Win Friends & Influence Shipbuilding with Eric Hovey

1. “How to Win Friends and Influence Shipbuilding. Marine Corps modernization and the amphibious Navy,” by Maj Eric S. Hovey, Marine Corps Gazette, June 2022.

