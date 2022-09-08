Sea Control 378 – Victory at Sea with Dr. Paul Kennedy

By Dr. Edward Salo

Dr. Paul Kennedy, J. Richardson Dilworth Professor of History and Founding Director of International Security Studies at Yale University, joins the program to discuss his new book, Victory at Sea: Naval Power and the Transformation of the Global Order in World War II. Dr. Kennedy examines six major navies of the Second World War, including the allied navies of Britain, France, and the United States, and the Axis navies of Germany, Italy, and Japan. He shows how the strategic landscape for naval affairs was completely altered between 1936 and 1946 with the U.S. Navy emerging as the most powerful naval force in history. The book is also illustrated with paintings by Ian Marshall.

Links

1. “Victory at Sea: Naval Power and the Transformation of the Global Order in World War II,” by Paul Kennedy, Yale University Press, 2022.

2.Paul Kennedy, J. Richardson Dilworth Professor of History, Yale University.

3. “The Navy Made America a Superpower Once. Can It Again?,” by Alexander Wooley, Foreign Policy, May 20, 2022.

4. “A marriage of the geopolitical, the military and the material — Victory at Sea: Naval Power and the Transformation of the Global Order in World War II by Paul Kennedy review,” by Lincoln Paine, Englesberg Ideas, June 17, 2022.

