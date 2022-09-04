By Anna McNeil

Dr. Brian Holmes joins us to discuss his several series of articles on intelligence analysis, particularly “Analytic Reflection: Measuring the Attributes of Open and All-Source Intelligence.”

Dr. Holmes is the National Intelligence Officer for Emerging and Disruptive Technologies. He has previously served in the U.S. Navy as a Reserve Officer, and has a distinguished career in strategic intelligence and academia.

Sea Control 377 – Intelligence Analysis and Analytic Reflection with Dr. Brian Holmes

Links

1. “Analytic Reflection: Measuring the Attributes of Open and All-Source Intelligence,” by Brian Holmes, Homeland Security Today, June 8, 2020.

2. “Feedback Driven Decisions and the Evolution of Intelligence Analysis in the United States,” by Brian Holmes, The Strategy Bridge, January 23, 2020.

3. “A Short History of Maritime Intelligence Integration,” by Dr. Brian Holmes, NMIO Technical Bulletin, March 2019, p. 4-5.

4. Brian Holmes, Author at Hstoday.

Anna McNeil is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Nathan Miller.