By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Corine Wood-Donnelly joins us to discuss icebergs, their value as a resource, who has “claim” to them and the question of iceberg sovereignty!

Dr. Wood-Donnelly is an Associate Professor of International Relations and the High North. She is the Scientific Coordinator for JUSTNORTH (EU project 869327) and leads the Justice, Sustainability and Arctic Futures Research Network. She holds academic posts at Nord Universitet and Uppsala University and is a Research Associate at the Swedish Institute for International Affairs.

Download Sea Control 376 – Iceberg Sovereignty with Dr. Corine Wood-Donnelly

Links

1. “Iceberg sovereignty,” by Corine Wood-Donnelly, Marine Policy, Volume 143, September 2022.

2. Dr. Corine Wood-Donnelly personal website.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Jonathan Selling.