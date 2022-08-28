Sea Control 375 – The East India Company and Modern State Sovereignty

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Swati Srivastava joins the podcast to discuss the English East India Company and the making of modern state sovereignty. Dr. Srivastava is Assistant Professor of Political Science at Purdue University.

1. “Corporate Sovereign Awakening and the making of Modern State Sovereignty: New Archival Evidence from the English East India Company,” by Dr. Swati Srivastava, International Organization, March 4, 2022.

