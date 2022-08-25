Sea Control 374 – Enhancing Norwegian-USMC Cooperation with Dr. Ståle Ulriksen

By Jared Samuelson

Dr. Ståle Ulriksen joins the program to discuss his 2019 paper on enhancing cooperation between Norway and the U.S. Marine Corps. Dr. Ståle Ulriksen is a senior researcher at the Royal Norwegian Naval Academy.

Links

1. “Building on Strength – Proposals for US-Norwegian Cooperation on the Operational and Tactical Level,” by Ståle Ulriksen and Åse Gilje Østensens, Forsvarets høgskole, Concept paper series, February 2019.

