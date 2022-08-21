By Jared Samuelson

Bradley Martin and Kristen Gunness join us to discuss what a coercive quarantine of Taiwan might look like, the implications, and associated risks for escalation.

Bradley Martin is the director of the RAND National Security Supply Chain Institute, and a senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation. Martin retired from the Navy as a surface warfare Captain after 30 years service, including four command tours.

Kristen Gunness is a senior policy researcher in the RAND Corporation’s Washington Office. Her background includes military, security, and foreign policy issues in the Indo Pacific region with a focus on China.

Sea Control 373 – A Coercive Quarantine of Taiwan with Dr. Bradley Martin and Kristen Gunness

1. Implications of a Coercive Quarantine of Taiwan by the People’s Republic of China, by Bradley Martin, Kristen Gunness, Paul DeLuca, and Melissa Shostak, RAND Corporation, 2022.

