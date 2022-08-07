By Walker Mills

Dr. Anna Sergi joins the program to discuss her research on organized crime in ports around the world.

Dr. Anna Sergi is a Professor at the University of Essex. She specializes in organized crime and comparative criminal justice and, more recently, drug importations through seaports.

Download Sea Control 369 – Conceptualizing Ports and Organized Crime with Dr. Anna Sergi

Links

1. “Italy Seizes 4 Tons of Cocaine Linked to Colombian Gulf Clan,” by Colleen Barry, The Washington Post, June 7, 2022.

2. Chasing the Mafia: ‘Ndrangheta, Memories and Journeys, by Anna Sergi, Bristol University Press, 2022.

Walker Mills is Co-Host of the Sea Control podcast. Contact the podcast team at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by David Suchyta.