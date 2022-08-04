Sea Control 368 – Gina Fiore on The Quad’s New MDA Initiative

By Jared Samuelson

Gina Fiore rejoins the program to discuss the Quad’s new Maritime Domain Awareness Initiative.

Gina Fiore is a senior associate with Pew’s Ending Illegal Fishing Project. She manages projects related to illegal fishing and convergence crimes and acts as a liaison between Pew and the military and national security communities.

1. “FACT SHEET: Quad Leaders’ Tokyo Summit 2022,” May 23, 2022.

2. “The Quad Goes to Sea,” by Zack Cooper and Gregory Poling, War on the Rocks, May 24, 2022.

Jared Samuelson is Co-Host and Executive Producer of the Sea Control podcast. Contact him at Seacontrol@cimsec.org.

This episode was edited and produced by Marie Williams.