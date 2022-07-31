By Andrea Howard and Alexia Bouallagui

Admiral James Stavridis joins the program about his new book, To Risk It All: Nine Conflicts and the Crucible of Decision.

Alexia edited and produced this episode. Admiral Stavridis was a four-star Admiral in the US navy and served 4 years as supreme allied commander of NATO. His new book is tackling the issue of decision making under extreme pressure drawing from his experience on command and distinguished leadership for more than 30 years in the US navy. Admiral Stavridis presents nine pivotal moments in the history of the US navy. He has published nine other books, including 2034: A Novel of the Next World War, with Elliott Ackerman, and is chief international analyst for NBC News and a contributing editor for Time magazine. He is currently the Vice Chair, Global Affairs of the Carlyle Group and the Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Rockefeller Foundation.

Download Sea Control 367 – To Risk it All with Adm (ret) James Stavridis

1. To Risk It All, Nine Conflicts and the Crucible of Decision, by Adm (ret) James Stavridis, Penguin Press, 2022.

Andrea Howard and Alexia Bouallagui are Co-Hosts of the Sea Control podcast. Alexia edited and produced this episode.