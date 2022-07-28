Sea Control 366 – Cybersecurity and Strategic Sealift with Jason Ileto

By Jared Samuelson

Jason Ileto joins us to discuss cybersecurity, cyber warfare, and the potential impact on strategic sealift capability.

Commander Jason Ileto is a supply officer in the US Navy. He earned a master of science in operations research from the Naval Postgraduate School in 2011 and is currently pursuing a graduate degree at the Naval War College. He has conducted a directed research project under the Cyber and Innovation Policy Institute (CIPI) Vice Admiral Samuel L. Gravely Jr. Program.

Links

1. “Cyber at Sea: Protecting Strategic Sealift in the Age of Strategic Competition,” by Jason Ileto, Modern War Institute, May 10, 2022.

